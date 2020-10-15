HUGHESVILLE, Md. – George Clark, Transportation Demand Management Specialist

and NAS Pax River JLUS Project Manager for the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD) was appointed chairman of the Commuter Connections Bike to Work Day Steering Committee. This committee is a part of the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments.

“Bike to Work Day is a project George has been passionate about for many years now, so we’re excited to see him as chair of the committee,” said John Hartline, Executive Director of TCCSMD.

The committee is comprised of state and local governments, and bicycling experts in the Greater Washington metropolitan area and works to plan the logistics for the regional Bike To Work Day event.

This spring marks the 20th anniversary and will have over a 100 pit shops throughout the region, with free food, music, prizes and giveaways for those that sign up. TCCSMD will hold the May 21, 2021 event in Indian Head, Maryland from 5:00 am until 12:00 pm at the Village Green Pavilion, 100 Walter Thomas Rd, Indian Head, MD 20640.

For more information about TCCSMD and the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments, visit www.TCCSMD.org and www.MWCOG.org.

