CHARLES COUNTY, MD (October 22, 2020) – Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Virginia man in connection with setting his father’s vehicle on fire in Indian Head this past winter. Dwayne Eric Newman Jr., age 19, was extradited to Maryland yesterday after investigators filed charges in May.

On January 29, 2020, at 4:45 p.m. Nanjemoy Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a vehicle fire near Ben Doane Road and Riverside Road. Upon their arrival, they discovered a 2015 GMC Yukon ablaze. Firefighters controlled the fire within ten minutes, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the origin and cause. Deputy State Fire Marshals later determined the fire was intentionally set.

Investigators worked for months on the case and eventually identified Newman as the suspect. The vehicle was a total loss, and the estimated value of the vehicle was $15,000.00

Dwayne Eric Newman Jr., age 19 Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal / Office of the State Fire Marshal

Newman was initially issued a criminal summons for his charges and was arrested in Virginia on a failure to appear bench warrant. He was charged with Arson 2nd Degree and Malicious Burning/Fraud.

Newman was transported to Charles County Detention Center, where he is currently being held without bond.

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci praised the efforts of the investigators. “When someone commits arson and vehicle insurance fraud, they are stealing directly from the pockets of hard-working, honest citizens,”Geraci said. “I am proud of the top-notch investigative work done by my team to crack down on fraud and hold those accountable for their actions.”

