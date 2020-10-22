LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners have approved a request from the Director of Land Use and Growth Management for the Solar Task Force to continue meeting beyond the original six-month schedule. Director Bill Hunt told the Commissioners Tuesday that COVID-19 safety protocols precluded the task force from meeting regularly. More time is needed to complete the exploration of solar zoning and siting in the county.

A report delivered to the Commissioners during Director Hunt’s brief gave general information on solar energy generation, state and local government roles in the solar project approval process, helpful in-state resources, and an overview of how other Maryland counties have approached solar siting.

The Solar Task Force will continue meeting monthly and present their findings in a final report before the Commissioners in June 2021.

