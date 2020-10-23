SOLOMONS, MD – October 22, 2020 – As colder weather approaches, the Calvert Marine Museum (CMM) offers activities for all ages throughout the month. Following the guidance of the CDC and State of Maryland, all guests ages five and older must wear a mask during their visit. The museum continues to operate at a limited capacity with a timed entry system. Before visiting CMM, please make a reservation on our website: calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Sunday, November 1 – Wednesday, November 18 – 50 Miles for 50 Years Virtual Challenge

CMM continues to celebrate its 50th Anniversary into the month of November, with the second half of its 50 Miles for 50 Years Virtual Challenge. This community outreach and fundraising event challenge participants to complete 50 miles of activity between October 18 and November 18. Find more information at calvertmarinemuseum.com/50for50.



Thursdays, November 5 & November 12 – Sea Squirts

This program invites children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for storytime and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity limited to 12 people per session. This month’s theme is Dinosaurs: Dino Power! This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Thursday, November 19 – Little Minnows

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for storytime and a takeaway craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity limited to 12 people per session. This month’s theme is Mighty Dinosaurs. This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.



Friday, November 20 – CMM Members Save 20%

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Saturday, November 21 – Fossil Club Meeting & Public Lecture

2 p.m. & 2:30 p.m. Quarterly meeting of the CMM Fossil Club at 2 p.m., followed by a public lecture at 2:30 p.m. Dr. Kay Behrensmeyer of the Smithsonian Institution’s Department of Paleobiology will speak on her work on Taphonomy; how a fossil becomes a fossil, with amazing stories from the fossil record. The title of her talk is: Stories in Death, Destruction, and Fossil Preservation from the Bones of Amboseli Park, Kenya. The meeting and lecture will be virtually presented via Zoom and there is no charge to participate. Find the link to attend on Facebook or by visiting calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Thursday, November 26 – Thanksgiving Day – MUSEUM CLOSED

Sunday, November 29 & Monday, November 30 – Museum Store Sunday & Monday

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Calvert Marine Museum Store is again proud to participate in Museum Store Sunday, a global annual shopping event where patrons can shop for uniquely curated gifts while supporting the mission and fundraising efforts of local museums. On these days, CMM members will enjoy 25% off their entire purchase and have the opportunity to increase their discount to 30%, 35%, or 40% off their purchase. One lucky member may even get their entire purchase for FREE! Non-members will receive a 20% discount all day. Some exclusions apply; see Museum Store for details.

Like this: Like Loading...