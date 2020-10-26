On October 25 at approximately 2:56 a.m., officers responded to the 12300 block of Glenview Place in Waldorf after receiving a call for the report of a death inside an apartment. Upon arrival, officers located Latoya Hicks, 33, of Waldorf, inside her apartment doorway. She had trauma to her body and was the victim of an apparent homicide.

Detectives are pursuing leads, and the case does not appear to be random. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective J. Riffle at (301) 609-6501.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.

