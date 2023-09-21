Baltimore Ravens

  • Drake Returns to Baltimore, Signed to Practice Squad
    by Jarrett Pfeifer
    The Ravens signed running back Kenyan Drake to their practice squad on Wednesday. Drake was in Baltimore for a workout alongside free agent running backs James […]
  • Lamar Jackson Shines in Win Over Bengals
    by Jarrett Pfeifer
    The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday by a final of 27-24. Sundays win moves the Ravens to 2-0 on the year and 1-0 […]
  • Preview: Ravens, Bengals Set to Renew Rivalry
    by Jarrett Pfeifer
    The Baltimore Ravens are looking to move 2-0 as they travel to Cincinnati to take on their AFC north rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Ravens […]
  • What are the Ravens Plans at Running Back?
    by Sam Windler
    As it’s been reported already many times, JK Dobbins will be out for the season with a torn Achilles. Another year, another terrible injury for the […]
  • Ravens Down Texans, Suffer Key Injuries
    by Jarrett Pfeifer
    The Baltimore Ravens came away with a 25-9 defeat of the Houston Texans on Sunday in front of the Baltimore faithful on opening weekend of the […]

