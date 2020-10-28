Support Local Journalism
Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its annual fall chess tournament Oct. 24 in person at Thomas Stone High School. To accommodate COVID-19 social distancing and safety guidelines, this year’s fall tournament was limited to students in Grades 4-12.
A total of 38 students competed in three rounds of grade-level division play, and one champion was named per grade level. Top finishers also were named in each division. Champions received a trophy and top finishers received medals. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director.
The following students earned awards in their respective division.
Grade 4
- Karsten Villanueva, William A. Diggs Elementary School, champion;
- Audrey Chinault, Malcom Elementary School, top finisher;
- Zeyad Elayyadi, William B. Wade Elementary School, top finisher;
- Caleb Halverstadt, homeschool, top finisher;
- Mackenzie Mears, Grace Lutheran, top finisher;
- Lionel Saravia, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School, top finisher;
- Hrishi Soni, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, top finisher; and
- Caden States, Berry Elementary School, top finisher.
Grade 5
- James McDonald, T.C. Martin Elementary School, champion;
- Andrew Cook, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, top finisher;
- Lilyana Forrest, Billingsley Elementary School, top finisher;
- Jabari Ghee, Diggs, top finisher;
- Aurora Larkin, Billingsley, top finisher; and
- Rowan Leonard, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.
Grade 6
- Joshua Butson, John Hanson Middle School, champion;
- William Burke, Hanson, top finisher;
- Zephaniah Greene, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, top finisher; and
- Gregory Lavender, Davis, top finisher.
Grade 7
- Mason Truesdell, Piccowaxen Middle School, champion; and
- Austin Michael, Davis, top finisher.
Grade 8
- Alfred Johann Cruz, Mattawoman Middle School, champion;
- Unison Joshi, Mattawoman, top finisher;
- Sean Robertson, Piccowaxen, top finisher;
- Caleb Rogalski, Piccowaxen, top finisher;
- Manav Soni, Milton M. Somers Middle School, top finisher; and
- Corey Thomas, Mattawoman, top finisher.
Grade 9
- Joshua Dieterle, La Plata High School, champion;
- Anthony Crooks, La Plata, top finisher;
- Madison Gaynor, North Point High School, top finisher; and
- Joseph Miller, St. Charles High School, top finisher.
Grade 10
- Andrew Miller, St. Charles, champion.
Grade 11
- Caden Simpson, St. Charles, champion.
Grade 12
- Joey Papagno, North Point, champion;
- Reece Leonard, La Plata, top finisher;
- Jacob Miller, St. Charles, top finisher;
- Sahil Patel, North Point, top finisher;
- Christopher Snyder, St. Charles, top finisher; and
- Kort Wise, St. Charles, top finisher.