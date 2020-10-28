Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) hosted its annual fall chess tournament Oct. 24 in person at Thomas Stone High School. To accommodate COVID-19 social distancing and safety guidelines, this year’s fall tournament was limited to students in Grades 4-12.

A total of 38 students competed in three rounds of grade-level division play, and one champion was named per grade level. Top finishers also were named in each division. Champions received a trophy and top finishers received medals. Felix Cummings served as the tournament director.

The following students earned awards in their respective division.

Grade 4

Karsten Villanueva, William A. Diggs Elementary School, champion;

Audrey Chinault, Malcom Elementary School, top finisher;

Zeyad Elayyadi, William B. Wade Elementary School, top finisher;

Caleb Halverstadt, homeschool, top finisher;

Mackenzie Mears, Grace Lutheran, top finisher;

Lionel Saravia, Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School, top finisher;

Hrishi Soni, Mary H. Matula Elementary School, top finisher; and

Caden States, Berry Elementary School, top finisher.

Grade 5

James McDonald, T.C. Martin Elementary School, champion;

Andrew Cook, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School, top finisher;

Lilyana Forrest, Billingsley Elementary School, top finisher;

Jabari Ghee, Diggs, top finisher;

Aurora Larkin, Billingsley, top finisher; and

Rowan Leonard, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

Grade 6

Joshua Butson, John Hanson Middle School, champion;

William Burke, Hanson, top finisher;

Zephaniah Greene, Theodore G. Davis Middle School, top finisher; and

Gregory Lavender, Davis, top finisher.

Grade 7

Mason Truesdell, Piccowaxen Middle School, champion; and

Austin Michael, Davis, top finisher.

Grade 8

Alfred Johann Cruz, Mattawoman Middle School, champion;

Unison Joshi, Mattawoman, top finisher;

Sean Robertson, Piccowaxen, top finisher;

Caleb Rogalski, Piccowaxen, top finisher;

Manav Soni, Milton M. Somers Middle School, top finisher; and

Corey Thomas, Mattawoman, top finisher.

Grade 9

Joshua Dieterle, La Plata High School, champion;

Anthony Crooks, La Plata, top finisher;

Madison Gaynor, North Point High School, top finisher; and

Joseph Miller, St. Charles High School, top finisher.

Grade 10

Andrew Miller, St. Charles, champion.

Grade 11

Caden Simpson, St. Charles, champion.

Grade 12

Joey Papagno, North Point, champion;

Reece Leonard, La Plata, top finisher;

Jacob Miller, St. Charles, top finisher;

Sahil Patel, North Point, top finisher;

Christopher Snyder, St. Charles, top finisher; and

Kort Wise, St. Charles, top finisher.

