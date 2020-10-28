UPDATE CHARLES COUNTY, MD (October 28, 2020) – Deputy State Fire Marshals have arrested a Prince Georges County man in connection with setting a woman’s vehicle on fire in Waldorf this past June. Tavon Eric Jackson, age 27, was extradited to Maryland from Washington D.C, today after investigators filed charges earlier this month.

On June 9, 2020, at 11:30 p.m. Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a vehicle fire in the 3000 block of Otter Square in Waldorf. Upon their arrival, they discovered a 2008 Chevrolet Impala ablaze. Firefighters controlled the fire within five minutes, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the origin and cause. Investigators concluded the fire was intentionally set and the vehicle determined to be a total loss, with an estimated value of $1,500.00

After a lengthy investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals identified Jackson as the suspect. Jackson is the cousin of the owners’ estranged boyfriend. Investigators also learned Jackson had displayed a handgun and threatened the owner after the vehicle fire.

Tavon Eric Jackson, age 27 Credit: Office of the State FIre Marshal / Office of the State FIre Marshal

Jackson was arrested with the assistance of the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPDC). He is currently being held and awaiting bond review at Charles County Detention Center, where he has been charged with Arson 2nd Degree, Malicious Burning 1st Degree, and Handgun on a Person. If convicted, Jackson faces 28-years imprisonment and over $35,000.00 in fines.

