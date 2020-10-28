The Leonardtown Business Association and the Commissioners of Leonardtown welcome you to join us from 5-8 PM for shopping, dinner, drinks, dessert, socially distanced live music, and more on November 6th!

Restaurants will be open for dining both inside and outside and also for convenient order pick-ups/ take-out. Select shops, stores, art studios, and galleries will also be open, mask-wearing and other guidelines will be in effect for all businesses as indicated by current regulations. The North End Gallery will host their new show “The Indigo Affair” featuring artists Helene Vonnegut and Jim Doussard and the Old Jail Museum/ Leonardtown Visitor’s Center will be open for free tours.

The audience participation Drum Circle hosted by the SoMar Drummers will be returning from 6-7 PM and will play in collaboration with a very special hour of Fire Dancing. Rose Heller will stun the audiences w/ a breathtaking performance followed by the very talented six-member troupe from the Vertical Dance Co. led by Cassandra Larousse. Following will be local middle and high school students playing in a Drumline/ Drum-Off collaboration led by Sheila Klotz from 7-8 PM, these events will be located at the closed-off street area by St. Mary’s County Arts Council at 22660 Washington St.

Also featured for the evening will be live music w/ Higher Standards at Antoinette’s Garden and the adjacent area on The Square from 7-10 PM, a free performance sponsored by Antoinette’s Garden, the Leonardtown A&E District, and the Maryland State Arts Council. Live music on the patio and a Pop-Up Art Show is scheduled to start at 5 PM at the Port of Leonardtown Winery and other events will be hosted at the individual shops and restaurant, too many to list here! At 4 PM a special dedication ceremony will be held at Leonardtown Wharf to commemorate a historical marker created by local artist Susan Carney in recognition of the indigenous people who lived in the Breton Bay area long ago.

Check the “Leonardtown First Fridays” Facebook page and also www.visitleonardtownmd.com for details about specific activities in Downtown and beyond, we look forward to seeing you on November 6th! Contact info: email Jen Stotler at membership@thelba.org . #LeonardtownFF

We thank you in advance for visiting and supporting our many small shops and restaurants, the last months have been a very challenging time for all. We truly miss our friends from the community and look forward to seeing everyone soon!

Like this: Like Loading...