Waldorf, MD- At 4:07 a.m., on October 29, 2020, the Prince George’s County Fire Department Station 836 responded to a vehicle fire on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Martha Place. The PGFD took forty-five minutes to gain control of the vehicle fire.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. According to the preliminary report, the fire was incendiary and was started on the interior passenger side.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Region Office at 443-550-6820.

Credit: Office of the State Fire Marshal / Office of the State Fire Marshal

