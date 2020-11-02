Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
(Baltimore) – Maryland Humanities announces a total of $515,000 in funding for 100 Maryland nonprofit organizations ($5,150 per organization) through its CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Emergency Relief Grants Fund. Recipients of the general operating grants include museums, historic sites, preservation & historical societies, and community & cultural organizations. The fund helps ensure that humanities organizations continue to provide opportunities for Maryland’s diverse communities to access and engage with public history, cultural heritage, and civic learning. The final roster of grantees represents 22 counties and Baltimore City. These grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.
Board Member and Grants Committee Chair Dr. Maarten Pereboom, who is Dean of the Fulton School of Liberal Arts at Salisbury University, says, “Through the process of awarding 100 grants to wonderful organizations across the State of Maryland, we at Maryland Humanities were reminded again of how our communities connect and become stronger by exploring the human experience together. We were so grateful to be part of a process that, with the generous support of the CARES Act, validates and sustains this important work through these challenging times.”
“We are thankful to be one of many organizations to receive relief from Maryland Humanities during these most unsettling times that have gripped our nation,” says CityLit Project Executive Director Carla Du Pree. “These past few months have been particularly difficult for a small organization like ours that has worked tirelessly over 15 years to present meaningful programs that address our humanity. We couldn’t be more grateful for this recognition of our good work.”
“Congress recognizes the vital role the cultural sector plays in creating vibrant communities, both in the dynamic programs these organizations offer and in the jobs they create. We are honored to fulfill their investment in the humanities as part of the CARES Act,” says Aaron Heinsman, Acting Executive Director at Maryland Humanities. “Each of these organizations makes a unique and valuable impact on our state’s cultural and educational landscape.”
Grantees are listed below. To learn more about our CARES Act Emergency Relief Grants, visit www.mdhumanities.org/grants/cares.
CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant Awards
|Organization Name
|City
|County
|Allegany Museum
|Cumberland
|Allegany
|Evergreen Heritage Center Foundation
|Frostburg
|Allegany
|Frostburg Museum Association, Inc.
|Frostburg
|Allegany
|Banneker Douglass Museum Foundation
|Annapolis
|Anne Arundel
|Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, The
|Annapolis
|Anne Arundel
|Chesapeake Children’s Museum
|Annapolis
|Anne Arundel
|Galesville Community Center
|Galesville
|Anne Arundel
|Severn Crossroads Foundation (Baldwin Hall)
|Millersville
|Anne Arundel
|Baltimore County Historical Society, Inc. (dba Historical Society of Baltimore County)
|Cockeysville
|Baltimore
|Fire Museum of Maryland, Inc.
|Lutherville
|Baltimore
|Friends of Jerusalem Mill
|Kingsville
|Baltimore
|Maryland Lynching Memorial Project
|Towson
|Baltimore
|Maryland Women’s Heritage Center
|Brooklandville
|Baltimore
|Preservation Alliance of Baltimore County
|Towson
|Baltimore
|SeaAffinity, Inc.
|Essex
|Baltimore
|Todd’s Inheritance Historic Site
|Sparrows Point
|Baltimore
|Writing Hearts, Inc.
|Glen Arm
|Baltimore
|Afro Charities
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Bach in Baltimore (d/b/a); Bach Concert Series, Inc.
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Baltimore Architecture Foundation
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Beloved Community Services Corp
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|B’nai Israel Congregation
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|CHARM/Writers In Schools
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|CityLit Project
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|DewMore Baltimore
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|DreamWorks CDC, Inc.
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Friends of President Street Station
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle (Fusion Partnerships Fiscal Sponsor)
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum | MSU Foundation
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Mid-Atlantic Regional Moving Image Archive
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|MTM Foundation, Inc.
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Muse 360 Arts
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|New Lens
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture, The
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Poe Baltimore
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Raymond Banks ‘A Way With Words’ Foundation
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fell’s Point, The
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Star-Spangled Banner Flag House Association, Inc.
|Baltimore
|Baltimore City
|Bayside History Museum
|North Beach
|Calvert
|Calvert County Historical Society
|Prince Frederick
|Calvert
|Southern Maryland Community Resources, Inc.
|Solomons
|Calvert
|Caroline County Council of Arts
|Denton
|Caroline
|Federalsburg Historical Society, Inc.
|Federalsburg
|Caroline
|Union Mills Homestead Foundation, Inc.
|Westminster
|Carroll
|Port Deposit Heritage Corporation
|Port Deposit
|Cecil
|Farm Heritage Conservancy
|Benedict
|Charles
|Life Journeys Writers Club
|Waldorf
|Charles
|Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park
|La Plata
|Charles
|Neighborhood Creative Arts Center
|La Plata
|Charles
|Society for the Restoration of Port Tobacco
|Port Tobacco
|Charles
|Cambridge Community Radio, Inc.
|Cambridge
|Dorchester
|Cambridge Main Street
|Cambridge
|Dorchester
|Richardson Maritime Museum, Incorporated
|Cambridge
|Dorchester
|African-American Resources Cultural Heritage Society (AARCH)
|Frederick
|Frederick
|Brunswick Potomac Foundation, Inc.
|Brunswick
|Frederick
|Catoctin Furnace Historical Society
|Thurmont
|Frederick
|Frederick County Landmarks Foundation
|Frederick
|Frederick
|Global Z Recording Project, The
|Urbana
|Frederick
|Garrett County Historical Society
|Oakland
|Garrett
|Garrett Lakes Arts Festival
|McHenry
|Garrett
|Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, Inc.
|Havre de Grace
|Harford
|Hosanna Community House, Inc. (dba Hosanna School Museum
|Darlington
|Harford
|Steppingstone Museum Association INC.
|Havre de Grace
|Harford
|Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace, Inc.
|Havre De Grace
|Harford
|The Friends of the Concord Point Lighthouse
|Havre de Grace
|Harford
|The Historical Society of Harford County, Inc.
|Bel Air
|Harford
|Howard County Historical Society
|Ellicott City
|Howard
|Eastern Shore Heritage, Inc.
|Chestertown
|Kent
|G.A.R. Post #25, Inc. (Sumner Hall)
|Chestertown
|Kent
|Ally Theatre Company
|Kensington
|Montgomery
|Docs In Progress
|Silver Spring
|Montgomery
|Heritage Tourism Alliance of Montgomery County
|Germantown
|Montgomery
|Maryland Vietnamese Mutual Association (dba Association of Vietnamese Americans)
|Silver Spring
|Montgomery
|Peerless Rockville Historic Preservation Ltd.
|Rockville
|Montgomery
|Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts, Inc.
|Fort Washington
|Prince George’s
|Educare Resource Center, Inc.
|Clinton
|Prince George’s
|Global Health and Education Projects, Inc.
|Riverdale
|Prince George’s
|James Agee Film Project
|University Park
|Prince George’s
|Laurel Historical Society
|Laurel
|Prince George’s
|National Capital Radio and Television Museum
|Bowie
|Prince George’s
|People for Change Coalition
|Largo
|Prince George’s
|Prince George’s African American Museum and Cultural Center
|North Brentwood
|Prince George’s
|Sound Theory Urban Development Youth Outreach
|Landover
|Prince George’s
|The 13th Man
|Landover
|Prince George’s
|Queen Anne’s County Arts Council
|Centreville
|Queen Anne’s
|Crisfield and Smith Island Cultural Alliance Inc.
|Ewell
|Somerset
|Crisfield Heritage Foundation
|Crisfield
|Somerset
|Character Counts Mid Shore, Inc.
|Easton
|Talbot
|Chesapeake Film Festival
|Easton
|Talbot
|Oxford Community Center, Inc.
|Oxford
|Talbot
|Oxford Museum
|Oxford
|Talbot
|Doleman Black Heritage Museum, Inc.
|Hagerstown
|Washington
|Hagerstown Aviation Museum, Inc.
|Hagerstown
|Washington
|Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum, Inc.
|Hagerstown
|Washington
|Sharpsburg Historical Society, Inc.
|Sharpsburg
|Washington
|Washington County Historical Society
|Hagerstown
|Washington
|Tri Community Mediation
|Salisbury
|Wicomico
|Delmarva Discovery Center & Museum, Inc.
|Pocomoke City
|Worcester
|Friends of the Julia A. Purnell Museum
|Snow Hill
|Worcester
|Rackliffe House Trust, Inc.
|Berlin
|Worcester