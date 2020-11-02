(Baltimore) – Maryland Humanities announces a total of $515,000 in funding for 100 Maryland nonprofit organizations ($5,150 per organization) through its CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Emergency Relief Grants Fund. Recipients of the general operating grants include museums, historic sites, preservation & historical societies, and community & cultural organizations. The fund helps ensure that humanities organizations continue to provide opportunities for Maryland’s diverse communities to access and engage with public history, cultural heritage, and civic learning. The final roster of grantees represents 22 counties and Baltimore City. These grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.

Board Member and Grants Committee Chair Dr. Maarten Pereboom, who is Dean of the Fulton School of Liberal Arts at Salisbury University, says, “Through the process of awarding 100 grants to wonderful organizations across the State of Maryland, we at Maryland Humanities were reminded again of how our communities connect and become stronger by exploring the human experience together. We were so grateful to be part of a process that, with the generous support of the CARES Act, validates and sustains this important work through these challenging times.”

“We are thankful to be one of many organizations to receive relief from Maryland Humanities during these most unsettling times that have gripped our nation,” says CityLit Project Executive Director Carla Du Pree. “These past few months have been particularly difficult for a small organization like ours that has worked tirelessly over 15 years to present meaningful programs that address our humanity. We couldn’t be more grateful for this recognition of our good work.”

“Congress recognizes the vital role the cultural sector plays in creating vibrant communities, both in the dynamic programs these organizations offer and in the jobs they create. We are honored to fulfill their investment in the humanities as part of the CARES Act,” says Aaron Heinsman, Acting Executive Director at Maryland Humanities. “Each of these organizations makes a unique and valuable impact on our state’s cultural and educational landscape.”

Grantees are listed below. To learn more about our CARES Act Emergency Relief Grants, visit w ww.mdhumanities.org/grants/cares .

CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant Awards

Organization Name City County Allegany Museum Cumberland Allegany Evergreen Heritage Center Foundation Frostburg Allegany Frostburg Museum Association, Inc. Frostburg Allegany Banneker Douglass Museum Foundation Annapolis Anne Arundel Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, The Annapolis Anne Arundel Chesapeake Children’s Museum Annapolis Anne Arundel Galesville Community Center Galesville Anne Arundel Severn Crossroads Foundation (Baldwin Hall) Millersville Anne Arundel Baltimore County Historical Society, Inc. (dba Historical Society of Baltimore County) Cockeysville Baltimore Fire Museum of Maryland, Inc. Lutherville Baltimore Friends of Jerusalem Mill Kingsville Baltimore Maryland Lynching Memorial Project Towson Baltimore Maryland Women’s Heritage Center Brooklandville Baltimore Preservation Alliance of Baltimore County Towson Baltimore SeaAffinity, Inc. Essex Baltimore Todd’s Inheritance Historic Site Sparrows Point Baltimore Writing Hearts, Inc. Glen Arm Baltimore Afro Charities Baltimore Baltimore City Bach in Baltimore (d/b/a); Bach Concert Series, Inc. Baltimore Baltimore City Baltimore Architecture Foundation Baltimore Baltimore City Beloved Community Services Corp Baltimore Baltimore City B’nai Israel Congregation Baltimore Baltimore City CHARM/Writers In Schools Baltimore Baltimore City CityLit Project Baltimore Baltimore City DewMore Baltimore Baltimore Baltimore City DreamWorks CDC, Inc. Baltimore Baltimore City Friends of President Street Station Baltimore Baltimore City Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle (Fusion Partnerships Fiscal Sponsor) Baltimore Baltimore City Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum | MSU Foundation Baltimore Baltimore City Mid-Atlantic Regional Moving Image Archive Baltimore Baltimore City MTM Foundation, Inc. Baltimore Baltimore City Muse 360 Arts Baltimore Baltimore City New Lens Baltimore Baltimore City Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture, The Baltimore Baltimore City Poe Baltimore Baltimore Baltimore City Raymond Banks ‘A Way With Words’ Foundation Baltimore Baltimore City Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fell’s Point, The Baltimore Baltimore City Star-Spangled Banner Flag House Association, Inc. Baltimore Baltimore City Bayside History Museum North Beach Calvert Calvert County Historical Society Prince Frederick Calvert Southern Maryland Community Resources, Inc. Solomons Calvert Caroline County Council of Arts Denton Caroline Federalsburg Historical Society, Inc. Federalsburg Caroline Union Mills Homestead Foundation, Inc. Westminster Carroll Port Deposit Heritage Corporation Port Deposit Cecil Farm Heritage Conservancy Benedict Charles Life Journeys Writers Club Waldorf Charles Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot Park La Plata Charles Neighborhood Creative Arts Center La Plata Charles Society for the Restoration of Port Tobacco Port Tobacco Charles Cambridge Community Radio, Inc. Cambridge Dorchester Cambridge Main Street Cambridge Dorchester Richardson Maritime Museum, Incorporated Cambridge Dorchester African-American Resources Cultural Heritage Society (AARCH) Frederick Frederick Brunswick Potomac Foundation, Inc. Brunswick Frederick Catoctin Furnace Historical Society Thurmont Frederick Frederick County Landmarks Foundation Frederick Frederick Global Z Recording Project, The Urbana Frederick Garrett County Historical Society Oakland Garrett Garrett Lakes Arts Festival McHenry Garrett Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, Inc. Havre de Grace Harford Hosanna Community House, Inc. (dba Hosanna School Museum Darlington Harford Steppingstone Museum Association INC. Havre de Grace Harford Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace, Inc. Havre De Grace Harford The Friends of the Concord Point Lighthouse Havre de Grace Harford The Historical Society of Harford County, Inc. Bel Air Harford Howard County Historical Society Ellicott City Howard Eastern Shore Heritage, Inc. Chestertown Kent G.A.R. Post #25, Inc. (Sumner Hall) Chestertown Kent Ally Theatre Company Kensington Montgomery Docs In Progress Silver Spring Montgomery Heritage Tourism Alliance of Montgomery County Germantown Montgomery Maryland Vietnamese Mutual Association (dba Association of Vietnamese Americans) Silver Spring Montgomery Peerless Rockville Historic Preservation Ltd. Rockville Montgomery Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts, Inc. Fort Washington Prince George’s Educare Resource Center, Inc. Clinton Prince George’s Global Health and Education Projects, Inc. Riverdale Prince George’s James Agee Film Project University Park Prince George’s Laurel Historical Society Laurel Prince George’s National Capital Radio and Television Museum Bowie Prince George’s People for Change Coalition Largo Prince George’s Prince George’s African American Museum and Cultural Center North Brentwood Prince George’s Sound Theory Urban Development Youth Outreach Landover Prince George’s The 13th Man Landover Prince George’s Queen Anne’s County Arts Council Centreville Queen Anne’s Crisfield and Smith Island Cultural Alliance Inc. Ewell Somerset Crisfield Heritage Foundation Crisfield Somerset Character Counts Mid Shore, Inc. Easton Talbot Chesapeake Film Festival Easton Talbot Oxford Community Center, Inc. Oxford Talbot Oxford Museum Oxford Talbot Doleman Black Heritage Museum, Inc. Hagerstown Washington Hagerstown Aviation Museum, Inc. Hagerstown Washington Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum, Inc. Hagerstown Washington Sharpsburg Historical Society, Inc. Sharpsburg Washington Washington County Historical Society Hagerstown Washington Tri Community Mediation Salisbury Wicomico Delmarva Discovery Center & Museum, Inc. Pocomoke City Worcester Friends of the Julia A. Purnell Museum Snow Hill Worcester Rackliffe House Trust, Inc. Berlin Worcester

