 (Baltimore) – Maryland Humanities announces a total of $515,000 in funding for 100 Maryland nonprofit organizations ($5,150 per organization) through its CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Emergency Relief Grants Fund. Recipients of the general operating grants include museums, historic sites, preservation & historical societies, and community & cultural organizations. The fund helps ensure that humanities organizations continue to provide opportunities for Maryland’s diverse communities to access and engage with public history, cultural heritage, and civic learning. The final roster of grantees represents 22 counties and Baltimore City. These grants are funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of the CARES Act economic stabilization plan appropriated by the U.S. Congress.

Board Member and Grants Committee Chair Dr. Maarten Pereboom, who is Dean of the Fulton School of Liberal Arts at Salisbury University, says, “Through the process of awarding 100 grants to wonderful organizations across the State of Maryland, we at Maryland Humanities were reminded again of how our communities connect and become stronger by exploring the human experience together. We were so grateful to be part of a process that, with the generous support of the CARES Act, validates and sustains this important work through these challenging times.”

“We are thankful to be one of many organizations to receive relief from Maryland Humanities during these most unsettling times that have gripped our nation,” says CityLit Project Executive Director Carla Du Pree. “These past few months have been particularly difficult for a small organization like ours that has worked tirelessly over 15 years to present meaningful programs that address our humanity. We couldn’t be more grateful for this recognition of our good work.”

“Congress recognizes the vital role the cultural sector plays in creating vibrant communities, both in the dynamic programs these organizations offer and in the jobs they create. We are honored to fulfill their investment in the humanities as part of the CARES Act,” says Aaron Heinsman, Acting Executive Director at Maryland Humanities. “Each of these organizations makes a unique and valuable impact on our state’s cultural and educational landscape.”

Grantees are listed below. To learn more about our CARES Act Emergency Relief Grants, visit www.mdhumanities.org/grants/cares.   

CARES Act Emergency Relief Grant Awards

Organization NameCityCounty
Allegany MuseumCumberlandAllegany
Evergreen Heritage Center FoundationFrostburgAllegany
Frostburg Museum Association, Inc.FrostburgAllegany
Banneker Douglass Museum FoundationAnnapolisAnne Arundel
Chesapeake Bay Chapter of the American Institute of Architects, TheAnnapolisAnne Arundel
Chesapeake Children’s MuseumAnnapolisAnne Arundel
Galesville Community CenterGalesvilleAnne Arundel
Severn Crossroads Foundation (Baldwin Hall)MillersvilleAnne Arundel
Baltimore County Historical Society, Inc. (dba Historical Society of Baltimore County)CockeysvilleBaltimore
Fire Museum of Maryland, Inc.LuthervilleBaltimore
Friends of Jerusalem MillKingsvilleBaltimore
Maryland Lynching Memorial ProjectTowsonBaltimore
Maryland Women’s Heritage CenterBrooklandvilleBaltimore
Preservation Alliance of Baltimore CountyTowsonBaltimore
SeaAffinity, Inc.EssexBaltimore
Todd’s Inheritance Historic SiteSparrows PointBaltimore
Writing Hearts, Inc.Glen ArmBaltimore
Afro CharitiesBaltimoreBaltimore City
Bach in Baltimore (d/b/a); Bach Concert Series, Inc.BaltimoreBaltimore City
Baltimore Architecture FoundationBaltimoreBaltimore City
Beloved Community Services CorpBaltimoreBaltimore City
B’nai Israel CongregationBaltimoreBaltimore City
CHARM/Writers In SchoolsBaltimoreBaltimore City
CityLit ProjectBaltimoreBaltimore City
DewMore BaltimoreBaltimoreBaltimore City
DreamWorks CDC, Inc.BaltimoreBaltimore City
Friends of President Street StationBaltimoreBaltimore City
Leaders of a Beautiful Struggle (Fusion Partnerships Fiscal Sponsor)BaltimoreBaltimore City
Lillie Carroll Jackson Civil Rights Museum | MSU FoundationBaltimoreBaltimore City
Mid-Atlantic Regional Moving Image ArchiveBaltimoreBaltimore City
MTM Foundation, Inc.BaltimoreBaltimore City
Muse 360 ArtsBaltimoreBaltimore City
New LensBaltimoreBaltimore City
Peale Center for Baltimore History and Architecture, TheBaltimoreBaltimore City
Poe BaltimoreBaltimoreBaltimore City
Raymond Banks ‘A Way With Words’ FoundationBaltimoreBaltimore City
Society for the Preservation of Federal Hill and Fell’s Point, TheBaltimoreBaltimore City
Star-Spangled Banner Flag House Association, Inc.BaltimoreBaltimore City
Bayside History MuseumNorth BeachCalvert
Calvert County Historical SocietyPrince FrederickCalvert
Southern Maryland Community Resources, Inc.SolomonsCalvert
Caroline County Council of ArtsDentonCaroline
Federalsburg Historical Society, Inc.FederalsburgCaroline
Union Mills Homestead Foundation, Inc.WestminsterCarroll
Port Deposit Heritage CorporationPort DepositCecil
Farm Heritage ConservancyBenedictCharles
Life Journeys Writers ClubWaldorfCharles
Maryland Veterans Museum at Patriot ParkLa PlataCharles
Neighborhood Creative Arts CenterLa PlataCharles
Society for the Restoration of Port TobaccoPort TobaccoCharles
Cambridge Community Radio, Inc.CambridgeDorchester
Cambridge Main StreetCambridgeDorchester
Richardson Maritime Museum, IncorporatedCambridgeDorchester
African-American Resources Cultural Heritage Society (AARCH)FrederickFrederick
Brunswick Potomac Foundation, Inc.BrunswickFrederick
Catoctin Furnace Historical SocietyThurmontFrederick
Frederick County Landmarks FoundationFrederickFrederick
Global Z Recording Project, TheUrbanaFrederick
Garrett County Historical SocietyOaklandGarrett
Garrett Lakes Arts FestivalMcHenryGarrett
Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, Inc.Havre de GraceHarford
Hosanna Community House, Inc. (dba Hosanna School MuseumDarlingtonHarford
Steppingstone Museum Association INC.Havre de GraceHarford
Susquehanna Museum of Havre de Grace, Inc.Havre De GraceHarford
The Friends of the Concord Point LighthouseHavre de GraceHarford
The Historical Society of Harford County, Inc.Bel AirHarford
Howard County Historical SocietyEllicott CityHoward
Eastern Shore Heritage, Inc.ChestertownKent
G.A.R. Post #25, Inc.  (Sumner Hall)ChestertownKent
Ally Theatre CompanyKensingtonMontgomery
Docs In ProgressSilver SpringMontgomery
Heritage Tourism Alliance of Montgomery CountyGermantownMontgomery
Maryland Vietnamese Mutual Association (dba Association of Vietnamese Americans)Silver SpringMontgomery
Peerless Rockville Historic Preservation Ltd.RockvilleMontgomery
Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts, Inc.Fort WashingtonPrince George’s
Educare Resource Center, Inc.ClintonPrince George’s
Global Health and Education Projects, Inc.RiverdalePrince George’s
James Agee Film ProjectUniversity ParkPrince George’s
Laurel Historical SocietyLaurelPrince George’s
National Capital Radio and Television MuseumBowiePrince George’s
People for Change CoalitionLargoPrince George’s
Prince George’s African American Museum and Cultural CenterNorth BrentwoodPrince George’s
Sound Theory Urban Development Youth OutreachLandoverPrince George’s
The 13th ManLandoverPrince George’s
Queen Anne’s County Arts CouncilCentrevilleQueen Anne’s
Crisfield and Smith Island Cultural Alliance Inc.EwellSomerset
Crisfield Heritage FoundationCrisfieldSomerset
Character Counts Mid Shore, Inc.EastonTalbot
Chesapeake Film FestivalEastonTalbot
Oxford Community Center, Inc.OxfordTalbot
Oxford MuseumOxfordTalbot
Doleman Black Heritage Museum, Inc.HagerstownWashington
Hagerstown Aviation Museum, Inc.HagerstownWashington
Hagerstown Roundhouse Museum, Inc.HagerstownWashington
Sharpsburg Historical Society, Inc.SharpsburgWashington
Washington County Historical SocietyHagerstownWashington
Tri Community MediationSalisburyWicomico
Delmarva Discovery Center & Museum, Inc.Pocomoke CityWorcester
Friends of the Julia A. Purnell MuseumSnow HillWorcester
Rackliffe House Trust, Inc.BerlinWorcester

