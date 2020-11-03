Meet Ice who’s patiently waiting at Tri-County Animal Shelter hoping to be part of a family before the holidays.

Ice is a blue and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 5 years, 3 months old. She weighs about 49.1 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted and micro-chipped prior to adoption.

Ice is a cutie! A bundle of love and energy, she would LOVE to be your next marathon walk/run partner. She is a wiggle worm and is up for learning to walk on the leash and develop her manners. She is curious when meeting other dogs.

If you have the time to devote to a wonderful young lady, make an appointment to meet this girl today. Did we mention she loves to play fetch??

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

