SMECO recently donated $55,700 to three local hospitals in Southern Maryland to support hospitals’ care providers and operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The three hospitals are CalvertHealth in Prince Frederick, University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) in La Plata, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.

Each organization will receive $18,566. “We selected these three organizations as this year’s recipients because their services are vital to our communities, and their budgets and personnel have been stretched thin during the pandemic,” explained Natalie Cotton, SMECO’s government affairs and community relations director.

Richard Jarboe, SMECO’s supply chain director, stated, “We had planned to hold our annual charity golf outing, but determined that the health risk was too great. Our appreciation of our vendors who whole-heartedly agreed to honor their donations is immeasurable.”

“As a non-profit hospital, our budget must prioritize costly medical equipment, staffing, and other critical expenses. There is often little remaining for aesthetics or upgrades,” Christine Wray, FACHE, President of MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, said. “Thanks in part to SMECO’s donation—along with contributions from our own associates—we are closer to building a comfortable outdoor picnic area where our team members can take a well-deserved break outside.

“Construction has been in the planning stages for more than a year. Our healthcare workers will use the space to take a meal break, decompress, and get some fresh air during long shifts.” Wray added, “Through the challenges of COVID-19 and beyond, the community support we’ve received has meant so much to our team. Many thanks to SMECO. We greatly appreciate the co-op’s support.”

Dean Teague, President, and CEO of CalvertHealth stated, “Our sincere thanks to our community partner, SMECO, and everyone who contributed to this gift. As our healthcare team focuses on COVID-19 and the treatment for our community, this gift is especially appreciated. The impact it will have is significant.” He went on to say, “During the past months, gestures of generosity in all forms have fueled our efforts. It’s about people caring for others, and we are extremely thankful for our community.”

CalvertHealth Foundation Trustee and Second Vice Chair Marianne Harms remarked, “SMECO is always so reliable and generous to our community. Everyone working there and on the board is a part of this community.”

Accepting a contribution from SMECO on behalf of the hospital are, from left, Craig Renner, Director of Marketing and Communications for the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center (UM CRMC) and Leanne Lakes, Chair of the UM CRMC Foundation. Natalie Cotton, at right, SMECO’s government affairs and community relations director, presents the contribution of $18,566 to the hospital. Credit: SMECO / SMECO

“SMECO has been a great partner to our Foundation,” said Leanne Lakes, Chair, Charles Regional Medical Center Foundation. “This generous contribution helps further support our mission to help UM CRMC provide the best possible medical care in our region.”

Cotton commented, “We are especially thankful for business partners who provided donations. Major contributors include Adams, Jenkins and Cheatham; Booth and Associates; Community Bank of the Chesapeake; Duncan Weinberg Genzer Pembroke; Glen and Barbara Ives; ICF International; McNees Wallace and Nurick LLC; New River Electrical Corporation; Penn Line; Prudential; Schiebel Construction; Sumter Utilities; TRC Solutions; UDC; and VFP; and we thank them for their support.”

Jarboe added, “We are grateful to our Golf Outing sponsors for their generous contributions. Platinum Sponsors include Altec, Anixter, AUI Power, Brandywine Power, ICF International, Irby Utilities, New River Electrical Corporation, The Okonite Company, Sargent & Lundy LLC, Southern Maryland Cable, and Wesco Utility. Gold Sponsors include SMO Energy. We rely on them for their donations and appreciate their assistance.”

“We are planning to hold our ninth bike ride in the fall of 2021,” explained Cotton. “For eight years, we held the event on the first Saturday in June, and many of our cyclists participated in all of our annual rides. We hope that by hosting the event in the fall, we can avoid any concerns about the pandemic next year.” She concluded, “We are always grateful for the donations from our contributors, and we’re thankful they have been so generous.”

In eight years, SMECO employee fundraisers have contributed $383,800 to local organizations. Contributions, which may be tax-deductible, can be made to the SMECO Charitable Foundation.

