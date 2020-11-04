Support Local Journalism

President and Vice President of the United States

Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Donald J. Trump and Michael Pence Republican 9,115 9,980 2,757 0 21,852 54.9%
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Democratic 4,956 3,064 9,117 0 17,137 43.0%
Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen Libertarian 159 247 141 0 547 1.4%
Howie Gresham Hawkins and Angela Walker Green 14 43 31 0 88 0.2%
Jerome M. Segal and John de Graaf Bread and Roses 8 10 8 0 26 0.1%
Sharon Wallace and Karen M. Short (Write In) Democratic NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Dennis Andrew Ball (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Barbara Bellar (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
President Boddie (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Mary Ruth Caro Simmons and Sherrie Dow (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Brian Carroll (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Mark Charles and Adrian Wallace (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Phil Collins (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Ryan Ehrenreich and Veronica Ehrenreich (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Randall Foltyniewkz (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Tom Hoefling and Andy Prior (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Shawn Howard (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Johnson Lee (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Susan B. Lochocki (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Brock Pierce and Karia Ballard (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Deborah Rouse and Sheila Cannon (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Peter W. Sherrill (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Jade Simmons and Claudeligh J. Roze (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Kasey Wells (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Kanye West (Write In) Other NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Albert Raley (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Benjamin Schwalb (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Edward Shlikas (Write In) Unaffiliated NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins 41 67 77 0 185 0.5%

Representative in Congress

District 5
Vote for 1

Name Party Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Chris Palombi Republican 9,211 10,061 3,107 0 22,379 57.1%
Steny H. Hoyer Democratic 4,824 3,093 8,830 0 16,747 42.8%
Other Write-Ins 10 8 24 0 42 0.1%

Judge of the Circuit Court

Judicial Circuit 7
Vote for up to 2

Name Party Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Mark W. Carmean 6,417 5,828 6,403 0 18,648 42.1%
Andrew S. Rappaport 8,990 8,509 7,832 0 25,331 57.3%
Other Write-Ins 95 88 82 0 265 0.6%

Judge, Court of Appeals

Appellate Circuit 5
Jonathan Biran
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

Jonathan Biran Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Yes 8,925 8,716 7,942 0 25,583 83.6%
No 1,800 1,762 1,445 0 5,007 16.4%

Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large

E. Gregory Wells
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office

E. Gregory Wells Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Yes 9,384 9,030 8,899 0 27,313 86.7%
No 1,601 1,658 923 0 4,182 13.3%

Board of Education

District 1
Vote for 1

Name Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Dawn C. Balinski 5,560 5,568 6,433 0 17,561 56.7%
Chad Leo 5,273 4,982 2,934 0 13,189 42.6%
Other Write-Ins 82 105 43 0 230 0.7%

District 2
Vote for 1

Name Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Dawn Keen 4,908 5,497 3,660 0 14,065 44.3%
Antoine White 5,854 4,737 5,816 0 16,407 51.7%
Jana Smith Post (Write In) NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins 498 672 96 0 1,266 4.0%

District 3
Vote for 1

Name Early Voting Election Day By Mail Prov. Total Percent
Inez N. Claggett 9,328 8,859 8,939 0 27,126 94.5%
Tiffany Thompson (Write In) NR NR NR NR 0 0%
Other Write-Ins 651 812 130 0 1,593 5.5%

