Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
President and Vice President of the United States
Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Donald J. Trump and Michael Pence
|Republican
|9,115
|9,980
|2,757
|0
|21,852
|54.9%
|Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
|Democratic
|4,956
|3,064
|9,117
|0
|17,137
|43.0%
|Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen
|Libertarian
|159
|247
|141
|0
|547
|1.4%
|Howie Gresham Hawkins and Angela Walker
|Green
|14
|43
|31
|0
|88
|0.2%
|Jerome M. Segal and John de Graaf
|Bread and Roses
|8
|10
|8
|0
|26
|0.1%
|Sharon Wallace and Karen M. Short (Write In)
|Democratic
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Dennis Andrew Ball (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Barbara Bellar (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|President Boddie (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Mary Ruth Caro Simmons and Sherrie Dow (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Brian Carroll (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Mark Charles and Adrian Wallace (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Phil Collins (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Ryan Ehrenreich and Veronica Ehrenreich (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Randall Foltyniewkz (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Tom Hoefling and Andy Prior (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Shawn Howard (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Johnson Lee (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Susan B. Lochocki (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Brock Pierce and Karia Ballard (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Deborah Rouse and Sheila Cannon (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Peter W. Sherrill (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Jade Simmons and Claudeligh J. Roze (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Kasey Wells (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Kanye West (Write In)
|Other
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Gloria La Riva and Sunil Freeman (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Albert Raley (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Benjamin Schwalb (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Edward Shlikas (Write In)
|Unaffiliated
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Other Write-Ins
|41
|67
|77
|0
|185
|0.5%
Representative in Congress
District 5
Vote for 1
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Chris Palombi
|Republican
|9,211
|10,061
|3,107
|0
|22,379
|57.1%
|Steny H. Hoyer
|Democratic
|4,824
|3,093
|8,830
|0
|16,747
|42.8%
|Other Write-Ins
|10
|8
|24
|0
|42
|0.1%
Judge of the Circuit Court
Judicial Circuit 7
Vote for up to 2
|Name
|Party
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Mark W. Carmean
|6,417
|5,828
|6,403
|0
|18,648
|42.1%
|Andrew S. Rappaport
|8,990
|8,509
|7,832
|0
|25,331
|57.3%
|Other Write-Ins
|95
|88
|82
|0
|265
|0.6%
Judge, Court of Appeals
Appellate Circuit 5
Jonathan Biran
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
|Jonathan Biran
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Yes
|8,925
|8,716
|7,942
|0
|25,583
|83.6%
|No
|1,800
|1,762
|1,445
|0
|5,007
|16.4%
Judge, Court of Special Appeals At Large
E. Gregory Wells
Vote Yes or No
For continuance in office
|E. Gregory Wells
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Yes
|9,384
|9,030
|8,899
|0
|27,313
|86.7%
|No
|1,601
|1,658
|923
|0
|4,182
|13.3%
Board of Education
District 1
Vote for 1
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Dawn C. Balinski
|5,560
|5,568
|6,433
|0
|17,561
|56.7%
|Chad Leo
|5,273
|4,982
|2,934
|0
|13,189
|42.6%
|Other Write-Ins
|82
|105
|43
|0
|230
|0.7%
District 2
Vote for 1
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Dawn Keen
|4,908
|5,497
|3,660
|0
|14,065
|44.3%
|Antoine White
|5,854
|4,737
|5,816
|0
|16,407
|51.7%
|Jana Smith Post (Write In)
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Other Write-Ins
|498
|672
|96
|0
|1,266
|4.0%
District 3
Vote for 1
|Name
|Early Voting
|Election Day
|By Mail
|Prov.
|Total
|Percent
|Inez N. Claggett
|9,328
|8,859
|8,939
|0
|27,126
|94.5%
|Tiffany Thompson (Write In)
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|0
|0%
|Other Write-Ins
|651
|812
|130
|0
|1,593
|5.5%