The U.S. Army Military District of Washington will conduct a Presidential Uniformed Services Full Honor Wreath-Laying Ceremony.

The Honorable Robert Wilkie, Secretary for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, will lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in recognition and commemoration of the Veterans who have served in the U.S. Uniformed Services. The ceremony will be hosted by Maj. Gen. Omar J. Jones, commanding general, Joint Task Force – National Capital Region and U.S. Army Military District of Washington.

The nation’s 67th Veterans Day Observance will honor the men and women who have served and continue to serve in the U.S. Uniformed Services during war and peacetime. Ceremonial activities at Arlington National Cemetery will begin at 11 a.m., Wednesday, November 11. View the ceremony via the live stream link.

Arlington National Cemetery will be open to the public 8 a.m.to 5 p.m., however, the Memorial Amphitheater and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier are currently closed to the public. All visitors are to follow social distancing requirements and face covering policy. Anyone not having face coverings in their possession at cemetery entry points will not be granted access.

Find information about Arlington National Cemetery. For more information about the ceremony email the U.S. Army Military District of Washington Public Affairs Office at usarmy.mcnair.mdw.mbx.mediadesk-omb@mail.mil.

Individual 2020 Veterans Day posters will not be mailed this year but can be downloaded for free and may be printed at local printing shops.

