On Sunday, November 8, 2020, long-time Jeopardy! gameshow host Alex Trebek died following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek has hosted the show since 1984.

According to news reports, Jeopardy! has announced that Trebek filmed his last show on October 29, 2020 and that show will air on December 25, 2020(Christmas Day).

At this time the show states they are not planning on announcing a new host and will wait a few weeks before making that decision.

“This is an enormous loss for the JEOPARDY! staff, crew and all of Alex’s millions of fans. He was a legend of the industry that we were all lucky to watch night after night for 37 years. Working beside him for the past year and a half as he heroically continued to host JEOPARDY! was an incredible honor. His belief in the importance of the show and his willingness to push himself to perform at the highest level was the most inspiring demonstration of courage I have ever seen. His constant desire to learn, his kindness, and his professionalism will be with all of us forever,” Mike Richards, “Jeopardy!” executive producer, said in a statement to Fox News.

Trebek was asked recently who should take over after him, ““It’s probably going to be a woman, somebody younger, somebody bright, somebody personable, somebody with a great sense of humor,” he said at the 92nd Street Y, joking, “So I nominated Betty White.”

He went on to say CN’s Laura Coates, L.A. Kings announcer Alex Faust and TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz are worthwhile to fill his shoes.

