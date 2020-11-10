On November 9, 2020, forty-nine fire and EMS units from the Charles County Tenth District, along with mutual aid from NDW Indian Head and NDW Stump Neck, responded to a structure fire on Red Hill Road in Pisgah, an unincorporated town in Charles County.

Upon arrival, the teams discovered two small sheds on fire threatening a nearby home. The fire was placed under control in about ten(10) minutes and all units were released.

The fire is preliminary believed to be caused by the burning of a pile of trash.

Like this: Like Loading...