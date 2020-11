Thursday

Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog. Temperature falling to around 57 by 5 pm. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night

Patchy drizzle and fog. Cloudy, with a low around 50. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

