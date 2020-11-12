Lexington Park, MD (November 5, 2020) – Whitney, Bradley, Brown Inc. (WBB) was named Member of the Year for 2019 by The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) for outstanding leadership, community support and commitment to the economic growth and development of Southern Maryland.

The Member of the Year Award is typically presented at The Patuxent Partnership annual members dinner. Due to COVID, this year’s award was presented outside the WBB Pax River office. To be considered for the award, members must demonstrate strength in business performance, employee culture, community affairs, and volunteer activities. Previous winners include AVIAN LLC, Aviation Systems Engineering Company (ASEC), HTii, Lockheed Martin, Naval Systems, Inc. (NSI), Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon, and Sabre Systems.

“The active engagement and support of our members is what makes TPP successful,” said TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green. “We are fortunate to have members like WBB, who demonstrate extraordinary support of the TPP mission and the Southern Maryland community.”

The TPP 2019 Member of the Year award was presented to WBB company president and CEO, Robert Olsen, by TPP Executive Director, Bonnie Green, and Board of Directors President, RADM Bert Johnston, USN (ret), at WBB’s Pax River office on October 19 in Lexington Park, Maryland. Credit: The Patuxent Partnership (TPP / The Patuxent Partnership (TPP

Robert Olsen, WBB President and Chief Executive Officer, accepted the award, which was presented by Green and TPP Board of Directors President RADM Bert Johnston, USN (ret) outside WBB’s Pax River office in Lexington Park, MD on October 19.

“It is a pleasure and an honor to be selected as the TPP Member of the Year. WBB takes great pride in our 40 year history supporting Naval Aviation.” said Olsen. “WBB was founded by Naval Aviators with the desire to provide high quality products to support our warfighters. WBB continues today supporting Naval Aviation and the broader government through our high quality people and the collaborative focus of the company. Knowing the Partnerships focus is to “connect the dots to foster collaboration among academia, industry, and government from technology to STEM initiatives in Southern Maryland and beyond…it provides me great pride to represent WBB in accepting this award. WBB looks forward in continuing to partner with TPP in driving collaboration across our community.”

TPP’s Board president, RADM Bert Johnston, USN (Ret), shared, “It was a great pleasure to recognize WBB as our Member of the Year. I’ve personally know the company for many years and their culture, willingness to give back to the community, and support for the Patuxent Partnership mission is second to none.”

WBB, founded in 1981, is a leading government and public sector solutions provider that contributes innovative advances in technology, tactics, and techniques in support of its clients that include the US Army, Department of Defense, Federal Government, management consulting, US Navy, US Marine Corps, US Air Force, technical consulting, Health – VHA / VA, and Homeland Security. Its headquarters are located in Reston, VA; with a local office in Lexington Park.

Whitney, Bradley, Brown, Inc. (WBB) President and CEO Robert Olsen addresses his staff after accepting The Patuxent Partnership Member of the Year Award on behalf of WBB. The award was presented by TPP Executive Director Bonnie Green and Board of Directors President RADM Bert Johnston, USN (ret) at WBB’s Pax River office on October 19 in Lexington Park, Maryland. Credit: The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) / The Patuxent Partnership (TPP)

WBB has made significant contributions to The Patuxent Partnership (TPP) and Southern Maryland, including sponsoring and providing subject matter expertise to TPP programs, and attending TPP events throughout the year. WBB brought its significant Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) experience presence to Patuxent River to provide engineering and program management support services to Navy S&T management organizations and SBIR/STTR programs offices.

The WBB Pax River office has grown over the past year in both its customer offerings and its physical footprint. They doubled their office space and significantly expanded meeting spaces to meet customer requirements. They have opened their space to community organizations like Leadership Southern Maryland, as well as to their customers such as NAVAIR, for meetings and training opportunities.

WBB teams with other local businesses. They have formed relationships with a number of small businesses to identify and collaborate on development and capture of opportunities, supporting their ability to grow and thrive within the Pax River market. Their business analytics and Artificial Intelligence capabilities bring new tools and capabilities to the market in order to support and diversify the Southern Maryland business environment.

WBB is very supportive of its employees taking on leadership roles and community engagement across Southern Maryland. In 2019, WBB Pax River employees supported the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association (PRNAMA), including service on the PRNAMA board, the Southern Maryland leadership and innovation environment through Leadership Southern Maryland (LSM), and the young professional community through the St. Mary’s County Young Professionals organization.

