(WALDORF, MD, Nov. 17, 2020) — TJ Maxx and HomeGoods Area Manager Warren Lucas has always treasured the care his mother received through the team of Hospice of Charles County, a Hospice of the Chesapeake affiliate brand. He longed for a way to show his appreciation, not only on behalf of his family but for all Charles County families that need hospice support.

When it was mentioned during a regional management meeting that the TJ Maxx Foundation wanted to support local charities, he made a call and learned that the nonprofit was in immediate need of personal protection equipment. The grant paperwork was completed, and on Nov. 6, Lucas and a team from the Waldorf store met with the hospice organization’s leadership to proudly donate $2,500 towards the purchase of PPE.

(Nov. 6, 2020 – Courtesy Photo) From left, HomeGoods of Waldorf Associate Cheryl Francis, Area Manager Warren Lucas, and Associate Jennifer Chapman, prepare to present a check from the TJ Maxx Foundation for $2,500 to go towards purchasing personal protective equipment for Hospice of Charles County, a Hospice of the Chesapeake affiliate brand.

Hospice of the Chesapeake Acting President and CEO Mike Brady and Chief Advancement Officer Shauna Chabot visited the store, appropriately wearing masks, to personally thank its employees and the corporation. Brady said the organization is looking forward to more opportunities to partner with the TJ Maxx Foundation to support our community. “Warren Lucas’s desire to find a way to show his gratitude for his mother’s care by working with the TJ Maxx Foundation to pay it forward to the rest of the community is so inspiring. We are humbled and honored to be the recipient of such goodwill.”

In a written statement from the TJ Maxx Foundation, the corporation said that caring for others is an important part of the corporation’s culture. “Throughout our more than 40-year history, we have worked hard to be a good corporate citizen and bring value to people’s lives – not just in our stores, but in our communities, where we work to enrich the lives of others.”

Like this: Like Loading...