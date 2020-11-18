Support Local Journalism
Meet Blanco who is hoping to send Thanksgiving in his new, forever home.
Blanco is a white and brown male Pointer mix. He is approximately 1 year, 5 months old. He weighs about 50.7 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted and microchipped upon adoption.
Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.
Tri County Animal Shelter
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, Md 20637
- 301-932-1713