Meet Blanco who is hoping to send Thanksgiving in his new, forever home.

Blanco is a white and brown male Pointer mix. He is approximately 1 year, 5 months old. He weighs about 50.7 lbs. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted and microchipped upon adoption.

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...