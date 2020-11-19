A St. Mary’s County woman scored a frosty Maryland Lottery surprise after buying a Jack Frost Jackpot ticket in the FAST PLAY category of games. She took home a $50,000 fortune.

The 71-year-old Hollywood resident found her top-prize winning ticket at Early Bird Liquor Store located at 23791 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood. This Expanded Cashing Authority Program retailer offers players a choice of 40 scratch-offs from $1 to $30 along with all Lottery games.

The $5 Jack Frost Jackpot game went on sale statewide on Nov. 2, 2020. There are still 29 top prizes remaining on this exciting game along with 1.2 million others ranging from $5 to $5,000. There are 16 FAST PLAY games available, including several with progressive top prizes.

