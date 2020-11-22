BALTIMORE, MD (November 20, 2020) – The Maryland Department of Commerce and the Restaurant Association of Maryland are joining together to urge all Marylanders to continue to follow COVID-19 protocols by continuing to wear a mask, staying six feet apart, and washing hands to keep Maryland open for holiday dining.

“Restauranteurs across Maryland are continuing their already strict sanitation practices, adding heating to their outdoor seating areas, restructuring their indoor seating to increase physical distance, and ensuring that staff wear masks and are tested often,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “As the holiday season is upon us, we are asking everyone to please help keep your favorite businesses open by wearing masks and abiding by social distancing requirements to support our neighborhood restaurants that are the fabric of our communities.”

“The restaurant industry appreciates the actions taken by Governor Hogan to protect everyone from COVID and encourages everyone to follow health directives to wear a mask, keep physically distanced, and wash your hands,” said Marshall Weston, president, and CEO, Restaurant Association of Maryland. “Restaurants in Maryland are looking forward to safely serving customers this holiday season.”

Last week, restaurants returned to 50 percent capacity and, as of today, must close nightly at 10:00 p.m. To help Maryland restaurants with infrastructure investments and expenses,, Governor Hogan announced earlier this month that the state will distribute a total of $50 million across each county and Baltimore City based on the number of restaurant establishments located in each of the 24 jurisdictions.

For more information on COVID-19 resources, FAQ’s and the Maryland Roadmap to Recovery, please visit https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/.

