Meet Kimbo who would love to spend the holidays cuddled with his humans or in his warm bed.

Kimbo is a black and white male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 3 years old. He weighs about 78.2 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be fully vetted and micro-chipped prior to adoption.

Kimbo is a big lover. He would excel at dog sledding, mountain climbing or anything requiring strength, agility, and heart. If you want an adventurous partner, make an appointment to meet this robust guy today

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...