The Leonardtown Business Association and the Commissioners of Leonardtown welcome you to join us from 5-8 PM for shopping, dinner, drinks and dessert on December 4th!

Restaurants will be open for dining both inside and outside and also for convenient order pick-ups/ take-out. Select shops, stores, and galleries will also be open, social distancing and other guidelines will be in effect for all businesses as indicated by current regulations.

Businesses will be decorated in festive holiday themes and the Christmas Tree on the Square will be cheerfully lit and on display! Grab a hot chocolate or coffee and take a leisurely stroll around town.

We thank you in advance for visiting and supporting our many small shops and restaurants, the last few months have been a very challenging time for all. Our shops and restaurants are able to offer personalized service in smaller settings with attention to safety and cleanliness, please consider “shopping small” this holiday season. We truly miss our friends from the community and look forward to seeing everyone soon!

Check the “Leonardtown First Fridays” Facebook page for details about specific events in Downtown and beyond, we look forward to seeing you on December 4th! Contact info: email Jen Stotler at membership@thelba.org or call (301) 247-7611. #LeonardtownFF

Like this: Like Loading...