Good fortune came to a Chesapeake Beach man just two years after he moved to Maryland. “Mr. Good Karma” walked into his local Fastop recently and left the convenience store $100,000 richer.

Credit: Maryland Lottery / Maryland Lottery

The loyal Maryland Lottery player, who won big with a Holiday Luck X10 scratch-off, moved to Maryland from Pennsylvania to continue his career as a steamfitter. The 42-year-old father of two had enjoyed success with the Pennsylvania Lottery, winning $1,000 once and $500 twice on scratch-offs. Although the weekly player has won several smaller prizes playing the Maryland Lottery’s FAST PLAY games, this is his first big Maryland scratch-off win.

“When I realized I was a big winner while inside the store, my heart skipped a beat,” said “Mr. Good Karma.” He added, “I tried to call my girlfriend to tell her the good news but she didn’t pick up, so I sent her a photo of my ticket instead!”

She viewed the image and saw the “snowman” instant win symbol over the $100,000 prize. The happy woman called him back, filled with excitement and talking about future plans. The Calvert County man will use his prize to purchase a new truck and vacation at Amelia Island with his girlfriend. Once they arrive at the popular Florida destination, he plans to enjoy time on the beach and fishing.

His lucky retailer, Fastop #53 located at 8054 Bayside Road in Chesapeake Beach, got a bit of the karma win, too. The Calvert County business will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

The $10 Holiday Luck X10 scratch-off is a member of the Multiplier Holiday family of games. Five more $100,000 top prizes remain, along with 29 $10,000 prizes and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000. The four other members of the family of games are the $3 scented Peppermint Payout X3 scratch-off plus the $1 Holiday Luck, $2 Holiday Luck X2, and $5 Holiday Luck X5 games.

