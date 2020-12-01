An Indian Head accountant who enjoys weekly outings with her sister to play Maryland Lottery games can count on lots of holiday fun this year. Her standing appointment, which led to a couple of $500 wins and a big $1,000 win last year, just gave her a $100,000 extreme scratch-off prize.

Credit: Maryland Lottery / Maryland Lottery

“I was with my sister when I scratched the instant ticket and saw the big win,” said “Cash Money Sister,” who is a mother of two. “We both screamed and checked the ticket a few times with the [Lottery] app.”

The 38-year-old found her biggest prize ever with a $100,000 Extreme Cash scratch-off bought at Charles Station in Waldorf. Her sister has logged several big wins at this Lottery retailer, including a $500 scratch-off prize. Typically, “Cash Money Sister” plays the $30 Rose Gold Black instant ticket because she hopes to win one of that game’s two remaining $2 million top prizes. Her game of choice on the day of her $100,000 top-prize win was the $30 $100,000 Extreme Cash game.

The Charles County woman said she will pay bills with her prize and buy holiday gifts. She also is planning a family vacation to either the Virgin Islands or the Canadian side of Niagara Falls.

Her lucky Charles County Lottery retailer, Charles Station located at 3030 St. Charles Parkway, is also a winner. The business earns a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning scratch-off.

The $100,000 Extreme Cash game launched in September and has 55 $100,000 top prizes awaiting discovery. Players can also search for 35 second-place prizes worth $5,000 each, and more than one million prizes ranging from $30 to $500.

Like this: Like Loading...