A shelter is no place for a 10 yo. Senior boy.
Meet Smoke who would love to spend the holidays cuddled with his humans or in his warm bed.
Smoke is a black and brown male English Bulldog mix. He is approximately 10 years old. He weighs about 85.2 lbs.. He has not been neutered.
Senior citizens are the best!! Smoke is a relaxed dude that is polite about his food and curious about other dogs his size. Come in and meet this super guy today!
Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.
Tri County Animal Shelter
- 6707 Animal Shelter Road
- Hughesville, Md 20637
- 301-932-1713