A shelter is no place for a 10 yo. Senior boy.

Meet Smoke who would love to spend the holidays cuddled with his humans or in his warm bed.

Smoke is a black and brown male English Bulldog mix. He is approximately 10 years old. He weighs about 85.2 lbs.. He has not been neutered.

Senior citizens are the best!! Smoke is a relaxed dude that is polite about his food and curious about other dogs his size. Come in and meet this super guy today!

Credit: Tri County Animal Shelter / Tri County Animal Shelter

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...