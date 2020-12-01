Support Local Journalism

$
$
$

Your contribution is appreciated.

Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!

A shelter is no place for a 10 yo. Senior boy.  

Meet Smoke who would love to spend the holidays cuddled with his humans or in his warm bed.

Smoke is a black and brown male English Bulldog mix. He is approximately 10 years old. He weighs about 85.2 lbs.. He has not been neutered.

 Senior citizens are the best!! Smoke is a relaxed dude that is polite about his food and curious about other dogs his size. Come in and meet this super guy today!

Credit: Tri County Animal Shelter / Tri County Animal Shelter

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

  • 6707 Animal Shelter Road
  • Hughesville, Md 20637
  • 301-932-1713

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply