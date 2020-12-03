The Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference (C2C) has announced the cancellation of all conference-scheduled competitions, including conference championships for the fall 2020 and winter 2020-21 seasons as a result of the continued impact of COVID-19.

The decision, finalized by the C2C Board of Directors, affects all fall and winter sports including men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball.



The action, also endorsed by league athletic administrators, was made with consideration for the well-being of each campus community.

The C2C continues to support individual institutions if they are able to safely schedule competition within their own regional areas while relying on local and state guidance.



The C2C remains committed to conducting quality championship experiences for our student-athletes and institutions in a safe and healthy environment.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland still hopes to provide meaningful competition for our varsity athletic programs in the spring semester.

