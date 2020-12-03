Two Charles County Public high schools – Henry E. Lackey and La Plata – are hosting virtual play events this month. Henry E. Lackey High School’s virtual play is set to debut at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. The play will be available for 24 hours, but those interested in watching must email Austin Gore at rgore@ccboe.com for the virtual link.

Lackey students will present “HelpDesk: A Stay at Home Play” by Don Zolidis. The play is produced through a special agreement with Playscripts. Anyone interested in providing a donation to the Lackey drama department can send it by mail to the school at 3000 Chicamuxen Road, Indian Head, MD, 20640.

La Plata is presenting two virtual shows this month. “The Brother’s Grimm Spectaculathon” is set to debut at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. “The Enchanted Bookshop Christmas” debuts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18. Interested viewers should contact Jennifer Joyner by email at jjoyner@ccboe.com to request the virtual links. Donations to the school drama department can be sent by mail to the school at 6035 Radio Station Road, La Plata, MD, 20646.

Westlake High School will present virtual events next month. Show dates, times and feature showings will be determined at a later date.

Any additional virtual play information will be posted to the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website at ccboe.com and on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Find us on Facebook at Charles County Public Schools and @ccps on Twitter.

