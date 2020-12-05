LEONARDTOWN, MD (December 4, 2020) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is seeking public comments on the draft 2020 Community Health Assessment (CHA) report for St. Mary’s County. Community members can read the draft report and provide feedback to HSMP for consideration before the report is finalized at:

www.healthystmarys.com/2020-CHA

This 2020 CHA report summarizes both quantitative public health data and qualitative input from residents and partners on local health needs. Using the information from the final assessment, the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will engage community members and organizational partners in a comprehensive strategic planning process to develop an updated community health improvement plan for St. Mary’s County (Healthy St. Marys 2026) which will provide a road map for achieving optimal health for all community members.

“We are so grateful to the many community partners and residents who contributed their voices to this Community Health Assessment,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is our main way of bringing community partners together to work collaboratively in improving health for our residents. This Assessment helps us pave a path towards better community health for the years ahead.”

Written comments will be accepted until Friday, December 18, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. Comments may be submitted via the online public comment form or by email to stmaryspartnership@gmail.com.

