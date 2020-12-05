Maurice J. McDonough High School is hosting a virtual play next month. The drama department will stream “Game of Tiaras (one-act): Stay-At-Home Edition” by Don Zolidis.

The show is set to stream virtually on Jan. 8-9. Interested viewers will be able to access the link online next week at http://mhsdrama303.booktix.com. Check the website for link updates. The drama department is also collecting community donations on its website to support production costs. Questions can be directed to Jana Heyl, McDonough drama director, at jheyl@ccboe.com.

Henry E. Lackey and La Plata high schools are hosting virtual events this month. Click here for more details. Additional virtual play information will be posted to the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website at ccboe.com and on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Find us on Facebook at Charles County Public Schools and @ccps on Twitter.

