LEONARDTOWN, MD (December 8, 2020) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is announcing the immediate closure of the walk-up COVID-19 testing site currently located at the Harm Reduction Office in Lexington Park, until further notice.

“Extremely low temperatures at an outdoor testing site is unsafe for the staff and community members waiting in line,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “We regret that we do not have permission from the facility to use tents for protection from the weather at this location. We are working with St. Mary’s County Government and other partners to identify an alternate site in the Lexington Park area that will accommodate a weather-protected, daily drive-thru and walk-up testing operation.”

COVID-19 testing will continue to be offered at the SMCHD Main Office located at 21580 Peabody Street in Leonardtown where weather protection has been arranged for outdoor testing. A drive-thru option is now also available:

Monday – Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Drive-thru (can also accommodate walk ups)

(can also accommodate walk ups) Appointment-free

No doctor’s order needed

Free of Charge (no out-of-pocket cost, co-payment, co-insurance, etc.)

Bring health insurance information and identification, if possible – uninsured community members are welcome

For more information on local COVID-19 testing, visit www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing. For local COVID-19 updates, data, and information, please visit the SMCHD website at www.smchd.org/coronavirus or call (301) 475-4330.

