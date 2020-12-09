WASHINGTON, DC — Award-winning playwright August Wilson is receiving one of the nation’s highest honors when he takes center stage on a Forever stamp.

The stamp will be dedicated on Jan. 28 on the Postal Service Facebook and Twitter pages. For more information, visit usps.com/blackheritage-augustwilson.

One of America’s greatest playwrights, Wilson is hailed as a trailblazer for helping to bring nonmusical African American drama to the forefront of American theater.

Wilson collected innumerable accolades for his work, including seven New York Drama Critics’ Circle Awards; a Tony Award, for 1987’s “Fences”; and two Pulitzer Prizes, for “Fences” and 1990’s “The Piano Lesson.”

Like this: Like Loading...