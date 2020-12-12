WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) announced the winners of the Sixth Annual Congressional App Challenge for the Fifth District.

Taking first place this year is Henry E. Lackey High School Tiana Clemons with her app, “BookBox.” Similar to an e-commerce site, Tiana’s app was created to be a central hub for those who want to share their own library of books with others.

Eleanor Roosevelt High School student Chinaza Ezinne won second place for her app “Happier,” which assists with mental health care by providing users with a diary, planner, list of therapists and psychologists, and various help hotlines all in one place.

Largo High School student Ethan Jennings won third place with his app “Music Bot,” an app that makes music using a procedural algorithm.

“I join in congratulating Tiana, Chinaza, and Ethan on their winning apps,” said Congressman Hoyer. “In a year filled with so many challenges, I was thoroughly impressed by the apps they created. Tiana, Chinaza, and Ethan displayed impressive talent and dedication. I’m confident the experience and skills they developed through the Congressional App Challenge will help them in their pursuit of future goals. Congratulations to our winners, and I thank every student who participated this year.”

The Congressional App Challenge was established by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2013 as a nationwide event which invites middle and high school students from all participating Congressional districts to compete as individuals or groups up to four. Students work to create and present an original software application, or “app,” for a mobile, tablet, or computer platform of their choosing.

The contest is modeled after the long-successful Congressional Art Competition and is designed to promote innovation and engagement in STEM education fields. Students who live in or are eligible to attend public schools located in Maryland’s Fifth Congressional District were invited to join the Fifth District App Challenge, and the winning app will be placed on display in the U.S. Capitol alongside other winners from the nation.

