Happier holidays are here for yet another FAST PLAY fan! A Maryland Lottery player bought a $190,021 progressive-top-prize-winning ticket in the progressive Lucky Numbers game on Saturday, Dec. 12.

The player bought the ticket at 11:29 a.m. at Clinton Citgo, located at 9100 Piscataway Road in Clinton. The $10 Lucky Numbers game still has 27 progressive top prizes remaining and a progressive top prize that is already climbing after being reset to its base amount of $100,000. This is the 11th progressive jackpot won in the game and its third-largest jackpot. The two top prizes were for $250,975 on a ticket sold March 18 and $207,601 on a ticket sold Feb. 25.

The lucky Prince George’s County retailer also has reason to celebrate. The convenience store will earn a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize winning FAST PLAY ticket of $100,000 or more.

Lottery officials recommend the winner sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until claiming the prize. Winners typically get 182 days to claim prizes. However, the Lottery has temporarily extended claiming deadlines due to Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency. The Lottery Customer Resource Center is temporarily closed but winners can claim prizes by mail or wait until the Lottery’s office reopens. Details on how to claim by mail are available here.

Lucky Numbers is one of five FAST PLAY games that went on sale statewide on Feb. 10. Four additional games arrived in stores on June 15. FAST PLAY features instant-win games printed by Lottery terminals and self-service vending machines that play like scratch-offs.

The Lucky Numbers progressive top prize increases with the purchase of each ticket until a progressive top prize-winning ticket is sold. The progressive top prize amount is updated every 15 minutes on in-store video displays and on mdlottery.com, and an up-to-the-minute figure is displayed on Lucky Numbers tickets as they are printed.

