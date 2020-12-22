Speed Unlimited was a longtime partner at Maryland International Raceway ™ (MDIR) and served the racing community for 53 years. Unfortunately, what was known as MDIR’s Official Speed Shop has closed its doors and for the first time in 30 years, there was a vacancy above the ET Series name. However, MDIR is proud to announce the new ET Series sponsor for 2021 and beyond!

1320 Fabrication is taking on a larger role at the famed MDIR and will be the new ET Series Title sponsor! “We are excited to grow our relationship to the next level with Maryland International Raceway and support our fellow racers,” said Jason Abee, owner of 1320 Fabrication. “Most of us racers started in bracket racing and either choose to continue bracket racing or move to different classes. 1320 Fabrication started running with a car in Top ET in the beginning and now have a field of Juniors competing in the Junior Dragster class at the 1320 Fabrication ET Series at MDIR. It’s a good feeling to give back to the racing community and be a part of the series we complete in!”

“I met Jason a few years ago when he first started racing at MDIR. Watching his success in the time that I have known him has been astounding. I can’t tell you how excited I am to have Jason and the 1320 Fabrication crew on as the new ET Series Sponsor!” Said Christopher Higgins, Director of Marketing and PR at MDIR. “The crew is some of the best in the business and their energy and passion are out of this world. This will be a great partnership for both parties.”

1320 Fabrication is a fabrication shop located in Brooklyn, MD, that has evolved to the caliber of shop that it is today in a relatively short time. “I started 1320 Fabrication eight years ago out of my house while still working as a body tech during the day for the first 6 months,” Abee stated. “From working out of my small garage it didn’t take long until we needed a small shop. Once we made the move, we had good success and stayed there for about 2 years until we were able to expand into our current location. Since then, our shop now stays busy with awesome builds going on daily.”

At a young age, Abee was always building model cars and racing nitro-powered RC cars in competitions. His dream was to build, craft, and learn. Abee took the 2020 season off racing while updating his 1987 Pontiac Grand Prix. The car started as a daily driver and will soon be set to run Pro 275, Limited Drag Radial, and other heads-up classes. “I’ve always been a hands-on person. Our shop car I have owned for 21 years since I was 17 years old and it started as my daily driver. It has had an evolving life of changes in the time I have owned it. I learned how to back half the car at 21 years old alone in a little garage.” Abee said. “Now I look back and see how it has all played out and all the years of grinding and a pursuit of this dream of having my own fabrication shop has come true along with wanting to put out great work, a great team, and be a big part of our drag racing community.”

1320 Fabrication specialized in Tig welding (including Chromoly, stainless, aluminum, and titanium), Roll bars & cages- 25.1-25.5 spec chassis, Mini tubs, Stainless steel headers & exhaust, Rear housing, Suspension setup, Fuel cells, Intercoolers, Race Car Fabrication, Rollcages, and more! They are also dealers for Afco Racing, Strange Engineering, Menscer Motorsports, Procharger, FuelTech, and many other major companies. They are able to supply racers with many of the parts they need plus the fabrication work. Visit their website at https://1320fabrication.com/ or give them a call at 443-745-6595 for more info. 1320 Fabrication, Where 60ft Begins!

