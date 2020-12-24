On the St. Mary’s County Health Department’s Facebook page, they announced yesterday that certain front line and first responders received their COVID-19 Vaccine.

On December 8, 2020, Governor Larry Hogan held a press conference and stated,“Our team at the Maryland Department of Health has worked hard over the past eight months preparing plans to procure, distribute, and administer COVID-19 vaccines when they become available,” said Governor Hogan. “This is, by far, the most massive undertaking of this pandemic. The calvary is coming, a vaccine is on the way, but it is absolutely critical that we continue to fight this virus with everything we’ve got, and we need to keep doing all the things that we know will help to keep us safe.”

The State of Maryland received 155,000 initial first doses of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines. The distribution began the week of December 14 for the Pfizer vaccine and the week of December 21 for the Moderna vaccine. The Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at -80°C, and the Moderna vaccine needs to be stored at -20°C.

At MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, they began vaccinating their staff when they received their first 25 doses.

“Receiving these vaccines is a big moment for the team. It was very exciting to see the shipment arrive,” said Stephen Michaels, MD, FACHE, chief operating officer and chief medical officer at MedStar St. Mary’s. “Though we still have a long road ahead of us, this is an important step in our journey out of the pandemic. We’re grateful to have received these doses for our hardworking healthcare workers—folks who show up each day to care for the community, especially at such a vulnerable time.”

The State of Maryland launched a new COVID-19 vaccination data dashboard on coronavirus.maryland.gov, updating its standard daily COVID-19 reporting with additional metrics, including statewide vaccinations by region, age group, gender, race, and ethnicity. The launch comes as Maryland continues Phase 1A of its COVID-19 vaccination plan with the arrival of Moderna vaccines earlier this week.

