Owings, MD- On Saturday, December 26, 2020, at 11:36 am.; the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department(DVFD) and North Beach Volunteer Fire Department(NBVFD) responded to a structure fire on the 3500 block of Tenley Place in Owings, MD.

Upon arrival, they were informed by the homeowner the fire started in the basement. Units from both squads forced entry into the home and quickly put out a fire in the basement and then one found in the living room.

DVFD reports units spent approximately three hours on overhaul and hitting hot spots.

More information will provided once a Fire Marshals report is issued.

