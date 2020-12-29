Meet Black Pearl(164882) who is hoping for a home before the New Year.

Black Pearl is a black and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 2 years old. She weighs about 68.1 lbs.. She has not been spayed but will be fully vetted upon adoption.

Fun and rambunctious, that’s our Pearl! She loves her toys and cuddling with shelter staff! She may be a big girl but that doesn’t stop her from trying to be a lap dog! Pearl is also an apt learner and is working on her basic commands. Pearl has been stiff with other dogs in the shelter, so she may do best as the only pet in the home.

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

