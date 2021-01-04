SOLOMONS, MD – December 30, 2020 – Come in from the cold for special activities during the month of January. Following the guidance of the CDC and the State of Maryland, all guests ages five and older must wear a mask during their visit. The museum continues to operate at a limited capacity with a timed entry system. Before visiting CMM, please make a reservation on our website: calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Thursdays, January 7 & January 14 – Sea Squirts

This program invites children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for storytime and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity is limited to 12 people per session. This month’s theme is Wacky Weather. This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.

Wednesday, January 20 – CMM Members Save 20%

Museum members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store all day, today, and on the 20th of every month.

Thursdays, January 21 & January 28 – Little Minnows

For preschoolers ages 3 – 5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for storytime and a carryout craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 15-20 minutes. Capacity is limited to 12 people per session. This month’s theme is Wacky Weather. This program is now offered at various times throughout the day, to accommodate guests during all sessions. For specific times, please visit calvertmarinemuseum.com.

