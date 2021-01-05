The Naval District of Washington Fire and Emergency Services, Naval Support Facility Indian Head, Station 20/21, deeply regret to announce the Line of Duty Death of Bryan “Hammy” P. Hamilton, Firefighter/EMT assigned to Station 20. Firefighter/EMT Hamilton passed away on January 1, 2021 at University of Maryland, Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland from complications of COVID-19 he acquired while performing his job duties.

Firefighter/EMT Hamilton was 42 years old and has been employed by Naval District of Washington Fire and Emergency Services for 18 years. Firefighter/EMT Hamilton spent his entire career assigned to Naval Support Facility Indian Head. Firefighter/EMT Hamilton was the award recipient of two Life-Saving Awards from Commander Navy Installation Command.

Hammy touched so many lives; he was selfless beyond measure and always stepped up to handle any task no one else wanted to do. He was extremely instrumental in the NDW Regional Personal Protective Equipment Committee and managed the local Protective Personal Equipment Program, assisted with regional apparatus moves and logistical needs, and handled numerous house duties. He strove to create a strong sense of brotherhood, make a difference, and always looked for opportunities to better the department.

He was also an Active Life Member, Fire Captain, and Engineer of the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department, which he joined in 1995.

He lived in Pomfret, Maryland, and is survived by his mother, brother, sister, and several nieces and nephews.

I ask all of you to keep Hammy’s family, friends, NDW Fire and Emergency Services, and Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

Arrangements are as follows:

Viewing: Thursday, January 7, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am

Bryans Road Fire Department and Rescue Squad

3099 Livingston Road

Bryans Road, MD 20616

Funeral Service: Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 11:30 am to 1:15 pm

Internment: Thursday, January 7, 2021, at 2:00 pm

Trinity Memorial Gardens

3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road

Waldorf, MD 20601

*Masks and social distancing requirements will be strictly enforced throughout the entire event*

Office of District Fire Chief, Naval Support Activity, South Potomac

