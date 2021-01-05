The virtual stamp event will be posted on the Postal Service Facebook and Twitter pages. Please visit usps.com/lovestamps for details of the dedication ceremony.

The first-day-of-issue location for the stamp is Loveland, CO. The city’s Chamber of Commerce has teamed up with the Postal Service for more than 70 years for an internationally renowned Valentine Remailing Program. Every year, more than 100,000 valentines, packaged inside larger envelopes, are sent to Loveland, where volunteers handstamp them with a Valentine’s Day verse and send them on to the intended recipients. A contest is held each year for residents to submit their designs and verses.

There are many reasons to say “I love you” and countless ways to show you care. Sending a card to a loved one or friend is a special way to declare your affection, friendship, gratitude or devotion. Today, there is renewed enthusiasm for handwritten notes that express exactly how you feel.

The playful, graphic lettering on this stamp will add color and whimsy to your mailings, making it clear that thought and care have been lavished on the message, inside and out.

Love 2021 is being issued as a Forever stamp in panes of 20. Forever stamps will always be equal in value to the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce price.

