Meet the one, the only Pearl! Fun, rambunctious, and beautiful, that’s our Pearl! Her dream is to find a family that will love her, care for her, and helps her become the Instagram model she knows she is meant to be!

When Pearl isn’t taking pictures, she loves being pampered! Pearl loves her baths and she is so well behaved for them. She also loves her toys! Sometimes she has a hard time picking one out, but once she finds one that she likes, she will carry it wherever she goes.

Pearl is also an apt learner, and is working on her basic commands like sit and lay. She may be large and in charge, but that doesn’t stop her from trying to be a lap dog! Although she loves cuddling with shelter staff, she would really love to find a family of her own. Please let me know as soon as possible if you think you can help this girl.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to meet Pearl please contact:

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

