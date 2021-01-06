LEONARDTOWN, MD (December 31, 2020) – The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership (HSMP) is pleased to announce the release of the 2020 Community Health Assessment (CHA) for St. Mary’s County, now available to view online at http://healthystmarys.com/2020-cha/.

The CHA uses local data and community and stakeholder input to provide valuable information about health priorities in St. Mary’s County. The CHA will inform development of an updated Community Health Improvement Plan (CHIP) which will provide insight into long-term health solutions and present a road map for achieving optimal health for all community members.

The Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership is seeking representation from local organizations, agencies, and individuals who are interested in supporting the HSMP mission and collaborative process! Membership is free and open to all. Learn more online at: www.healthystmarys.com/membership

