LEONARDTOWN, MD – You may have an attic full of hidden treasures and not even know it! Visit with expert appraisers as they determine the value of your prized possessions at St. Clement’s Island Museum at the annual Appraiser Fair on Saturday, January 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

The Appraiser’s Fair provides an opportunity for the public to learn the value of their heirlooms and how to properly care for them. Appraisers will be available to offer oral appraisal to members of the public for the following categories: fine arts, coins, and currency. The fine arts category includes ceramics, pottery, glassware, artwork/paintings, music boxes and small furniture pieces. Items in this category are limited to two items per person at a fee of $5 per item. Other category fees are $5 each.

The public must make an appointment to see an appraiser by calling St. Clement’s Island Museum at 301-769-2222 during museum hours. Only one appointment per person to see one Fine Arts appraiser will be allowed. Each appointment is 10 minutes long and is good for a maximum of 2 items.

Featured appraisers come from a wide range of backgrounds and disciplines. The “fine arts” appraisers include Dorie Lear, a certified auction house appraiser; Henry Lane Hull, proprietor of Commonwealth Antiques and Appraisals; and Bill Curry, proprietor of Hammer’s Antiques and Collectibles. William Parron, proprietor of the Bill Parron Coin Co, will be available to appraise coins and currency.

Appraisers will wear masks and the public is required to wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines while at the event. Limited walk-ins (those without an appointment) will be permitted but must wait outside and will be called to fill any available openings.

The public is encouraged to only bring items that can be hand-carried. Items that do not fit this category will not be accepted for appraisal. Appraisals are not certified; however, one can make arrangements for a certified appraisal at a later date and time.

Those who are members of the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums will enjoy free tickets good for item appraisals (please indicate this when calling for appointment). Friends members enjoy these and many other benefits throughout the year and at museum events, so be sure to join the Friends now and support local historic preservation.

St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626. Call 301-769-2222 for details and hours of operation. During winter hours, the museum is open seven days a week, noon to 4 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...