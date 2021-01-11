Calvert County Public Schools Grab ‘n Go meal distribution times will change as of January 15. The new pick-up time will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at all five current locations. Upcoming distribution dates are: January 8 (Friday), January 15 (Friday), January 22 (Friday), January 29 (Friday), and February 5 (Friday).

Kits continue to be available free of charge; however, parents/guardians wishing to pick up meals without their children being present must pre-register . Families may register by calling the Child Nutrition Office at 443.550.8680 Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. Any parent/guardian who is unsure if their child is already registered for the program, may contact the Child Nutrition Office. Once registered, parents/guardians may pick up meals without their children being present.

GRAB ‘N GO MEAL DATES (Pick-up times are 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.)

January 15 (Friday)

January 22 (Friday)

January 29 (Friday)

February 5 (Friday)

GRAB ‘N GO MEAL LOCATIONS

Windy Hill Middle School (bus drop-off area)

9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736

9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736 Calvert High School (side parking lot):

520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

GPS Address:600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678 GPS Address:600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Southern Middle School (bus drop-off area):

9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657

9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657 Patuxent High School (bus drop-off area):

12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657

12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657 Huntingtown High School (student parking lot, right side of building):

4125 N. Solomons Island Rd. Huntingtown, MD 20639

