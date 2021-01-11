Leonardtown, Maryland (Jan. 11, 2020) – On Wednesday, Jan. 13, MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will join MedConnect, the electronic health record used throughout the MedStar Health system.

“For more than a year, extensive planning and preparation have gone into this transition and we expect the switch to MedConnect will go smoothly with little interruption to patient care,” said Stephen Michaels, MD, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer of MedStar St. Mary’s. “A robust electronic health record such as MedConnect is an integral component in helping us continue to provide quality, safe care.”

MedConnect provides the healthcare team with real-time access to patient data including vital signs, test results, or treatment outcomes which translates into better, faster, smarter care. MedConnect also allows providers throughout MedStar Health to view summaries of a patient’s previous admissions to MedStar Health hospitals and visits to MedStar Health physician practices. This allows providers to review past medical information that may be important to a patient’s current treatment plan. For instance, the records of patients treated at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will be accessible to care teams at other entities such as MedStar Washington Hospital Center and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital as well as specialty physicians throughout MedStar Health’s network of providers.

“We are excited for this transition and would like to offer our sincerest thanks to all of our staff and medical providers who have worked so hard to make this day happen,” said Dr. Michaels. “There is always a learning curve with new technology, and we appreciate the support and understanding of our patients and community as we take this important step.”

