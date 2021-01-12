Meet Winnie(166666) who’s hoping to find a family of her own, is that you?

Winnie (TCAS) is a black and white female Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. She is approximately 5 years old. She weighs about 83.9 lbs.. She has not been spayed. Winnie is a huge bundle of joy in a huge loveable bundle!

She loves everyone she meets and will always greet you with a smile. She loves to play with her toys, especially ones that squeak! Winnie came into us as a stray, so we don’t have much background information on her.

On her behavior assessment, she did not seem to mind restraint or having her food taken away from her. She seems to be stiff with other dogs in the shelter, so she may do best in a home with no other animals. Winnie is so much fun! Would you like to meet her?

Email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet.

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, Md 20637

301-932-1713

