January 11, 2021, SOLOMONS, MD—Each year, Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland invites the community to gather for three days of inspiration and creativity to celebrate the dream of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. To ensure a safe holiday celebration, this year’s event titled “Raise a Flag for MLK” has pivoted to a virtual community art event happening Saturday through Monday, January 16-18 from 11:00am-Noon each day via Zoom.

Join guest artist, Esther Iverem, live online as she walks participants through the creation of an uplifting community art project. Inspired by the artist’s quilted works and Dr. King’s legacy, the community project invites participants of all ages to design a flag using colors, patterns, and words to reflect the values of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr, or their own concerns and ideas about humanity. The project can be completed with basic art supplies and materials easily gathered at home.

A supply list is available at www.annmariegarden.org, or pick-up a free supply kit at Annmarie Garden through Jan. 15.

Esther Iverem, is a multi-disciplinary artist, writer, and independent journalist living and working in Washington DC. As part of the MLK Days celebration, her work will be featured in a gallery exhibit, Memory and Signal, in the Main Gallery at Annmarie Garden from January 16- February 28, 2021. Memory and Signal, launched after a year of uprisings against racism in the United States, is Iverem’s exhibit of flags, quilts, soft sculpture and other textile works dedicated to the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Many of these works include excerpts from her writing and digital images that add to the narrative of history and resistance that she wants to stress in honoring King’s legacy of fighting for justice, a sustainable future for humanity and the planet.

Register for one of the three “Raise the Flag for MLK” art-making Zoom sessions at www.annmariegarden.org and have the opportunity to chat with the artist virtually, learn about her process, and create a unique art project.

The event is free, but donations are welcome. For more information, visit www.annmariegarden.org, or call 410-326-4640.

